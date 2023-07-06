Mumbai: 'Don't Disrespect Our Father' Supriya Sule Warns BJP

Supriya Sule | FPJ

NCP Working President Supriya Sule issued a warning saying ‘disrespect us, but not our father’ while addressing the party gathering in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Slamming the BJP and referring to it as the most corrupt party in the country, she said, “Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country.”



Supriya Sule hits out at state govt

She also hit out at BJP, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde-led government and alleged that BJP is using Income Tax, CBI, and Enforcement Directorate to threaten the party MLAs. However, she claimed NCP will give an appropriate answer very soon.



Referring to Ajit Pawar’s advise to Pawar Sr to retire while mentioning his age, Supriya Sule said, “Age is just a number.” She also cited Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan and Cyrus Punawala to prove her argument that a person can be active and work for the society if he has the will to do so.

Striking an emotional chord, Sharad Pawar’s daughter also said that daughters are the best support for a father when it is required.



“Instead of asking them to sit at home and give blessings, daughters are better. They become the support system for their fathers when the house is in danger,” she said.