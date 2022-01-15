Mumbai: Dongri police arrests 3 with pistol, live cartridges and drugs

The Dongri police in Mumbai have arrested three local criminals and have seized one pistol, 13 live cartridges, one toy gun, one sharp knife, drugs and cash. The police said the arrested accused had broken the extended rules and were found creating fear in the vicinity by threatening with the weapon.

The police said that on January 12 at 9:45 pm, the accused Shahrukh Qureshi with a sharp knife and Shabbir Khan with a pistol and two other miscreants Imran and Salman were creating a ruckus.

"The incident took place in front of Vishvaraj Bar, Kesavji Naik road, Dongri. People got scared and started running. While shopkeepers from the locality closed their shutter under fear. Meanwhile, Shahrukh and Shabbir even after being externed from the jurisdiction were found violating the Covid rules creating ruckus in the locality by threatening the locals with weapons," said a police officer.

A case was registered at Dongri police station under the relevant section of the Indian penal code, Maharashtra police act and arms act.

A team under the guidance of Shabana Shaikh, senior police inspector, Dongri police station arrested three people including Shahrukh, Shabbir and Imran.

Shaikh confirmed about seizing pistol, live cartridges and sharp weapons from the, "We have also seized a toy gun and 25 grams of mephedrone and 11 grams of hashish," added Shaikh.

