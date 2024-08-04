Mumbai: Dongri Police Arrest 2 In Connection With Attack On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's Vehicle

Mumbai: The Dongri police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly attacking the Jeep of National Congress Party (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on August 1.
The incident occurred on PD Mello Road while Awhad was travelling from CSMT to the Eastern Freeway en route to Thane.
About The Accused
The accused have been identified as Pradeep Fanase and Shravan Dube. They were produced in the court which remanded them in police custody till August 7. The case was registered under Sections 109, 126(2), 188(1), (2), (4), 190, 61(2) (a), 190(1), (2), of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.