Mumbai: Domestic violence not just physical; court asks gay man to pay wife 

Mumbai: A sessions court has ordered a gay man to pay interim maintenance to his wife, who complained that they had not consummated their marriage as he was involved with other men. The court observed that domestic violence is not just physical but encompasses sexual, verbal, emotional and economical abuse, too.

The woman had produced before the court nude pictures of the man she had found in his phone gallery. The court said it can be construed that the contents have naturally caused trauma, distress and emotional abuse to the woman. The court also noted that these photos were not challenged by the husband. It said since domestic violence is substantially proved, it is incumbent on the man to maintain his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr AA Joglekar dismissed the man’s appeal. It also confirmed the magistrate’s order, which directed the husband to pay Rs15,000 to her as interim maintenance.

The couple had got married in December 2016. The woman complained that there was no consummation of marriage for over two weeks. When she asked about it, her husband said nothing. She said he then started coming home late under the pretext of heavy workload. She realised he was using fake social media profiles and indulging in sex chats with other men.

The woman said she made several attempts to establish a sexual relationship with him, but they were futile. She said she was constrained to return to her marital home as their relationship was strained because even after six months of marriage there was no consummation.