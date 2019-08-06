Mumbai: Dog killed after being run over by car in residential society in Bandra

On one hand, the rich of the country shell thousands to buy dogs as 'status symbols' while on the other hand, they despise homeless animals. On Monday, a dog was killed in Bandra after being run over by a car in a residential society.

According to Mid-Day, an animal welfare activist Purnima Motwani, a resident of the building, has alleged that the dog was deliberately run over by the driver of a resident. Soon after the incident, a CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media, after which an FIR was registered. Motwani told the leading daily, "Around 10.40 am on Monday, my staff told me that the dog was run over by Brijmohan Gwaliarwala's driver while he was in the car. I put the dog in my car and rushed him to a clinic where he was declared dead at 11.10 am. I strongly feel that he deliberately ran over dog. The resident was inside the car when his driver drove over the dog but they just zoomed away after it."

The dog had been living on the premises of Hira Villa cooperative housing society for the past 11 years. In the past, resident of the building had made several complaints to the BMC asking them to take away the dog despite knowing that he was vaccinated and well-behaved. The Bandra Police have now registered an offence against the driver under IPC sections and under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.