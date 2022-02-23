Mumbai: Doctors urge people to take booster dose even as 55% of eligible population are vaccinated for Covid

Though Mumbai has administered 55 per cent of the eligible population with the precautionary doses, city doctors believe the number is still low. According to the data, 3,25,080 of the 6,00,000 eligible senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers have taken precautionary doses since the booster dose started on January 10. Civic and health officials said the numbers are partly low because people may have been infected in the recent Omicron wave and partly because many don't feel the need to take it anymore. However, they have urged the eligible citizens to take booster doses as it will act as a barrier against Covid-19.

"Mumbai witnessed the peak of third wave between January 11 and 13, when more than 20,000 cases were reported daily. The booster shot drive also started at the same time and many healthcare and frontline workers took the jab. But as the wave receded with most of the people didn't have serious symptoms, the response faded. There isn't any major fear of the upcoming wave, so many are restraining themselves from getting jabbed," said an official from the civic health department.

A senior health officer from the civic health department said, the initial days of the booster programme had evoked good response but later during the third wave, people either became hesitant in taking vaccines or contracted the infection.

“The delayed eligibility for the third dose and the laxity among beneficiaries may have also slowed booster coverage. But I urge all the HCWs to come forward for the precautionary doses,” he said.

A state Covid task force member said there is a need to reduce the eligibility criteria for a booster dose in case the person has tested positive. “Right now, the waiting period for a positive person is 84 days from recovery. We need to allow them to take the booster dose after 30 days. The number of days for taking booster doses needs to be reviewed,” he said.

However, state immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai isn’t too worried. “Not all the senior citizens become eligible immediately. They can get the shot nine months after their second shot. And, we have noticed that people are taking the shot as they become eligible,” said Dr Desai.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:01 AM IST