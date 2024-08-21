Mumbai: Doctors Remove 50 cm Hairball From 10-Year-Old Girl's Stomach In Rare 'Rapunzel Syndrome' Case

Mumbai: Doctors successfully removed a huge hairball of 50 cm from the stomach of a 10-year-old girl. The girl had a compulsive habit of eating her hair which resulted into Rapunzel syndrome and had to undergo gastronomy to remove the lump of hair that was trapped in her stomach and extended into the small intestine.

About The Case

A 10-year-old schoolgirl, a resident of Vasai, experienced severe abdominal pain, discomfort, and vomiting for 15 to 20 days and was consulted to doctors in the nearby area but the reason could not be diagnosed. The child suffered with constipation for 4-5 days, severe malnourishment, severe weight loss and acute pain in the abdomen with palpable firm to hard mass.

An ultrasound diagnosis helped to ascertain the cause to be the presence of a lump of hair. She was confirmed to have trichophagia, a compulsive eating of hair linked to trichotillomania (hair pulling). Due to ingesting hair, the child further developed Rapunzel syndrome, a rare condition in which a large hairball (trichobezoar) gets lodged in the stomach and extends into the small intestine. This causes hairballs to have long extensions like a braid.

After psychological assessment and counselling by psychiatrists, the pediatric surgery team at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Parel succeeded in surgically removing the hairball which lengthed 50 cm through gastronomy.

About The Rapunzel Syndrome

Doctors said that Rapunzel syndrome occurs predominantly in young women with psychiatric disorders. This condition is much more common among women than men. In about 8 out of 10 cases, it’s seen among children, adolescent girls, and young women under 30. Doctors also advised parents to exercise caution against such concerning disorders.

Statement Of The Mother Of The 10-Year-Old Girl

“I was taken aback after knowing about the rare Rapunzel syndrome in my child. In those harrowing moments, the remarkable team of doctors stepped with their swift expertise, turning panic into hope, addressing the medical crisis and offering emotional support to me distressed. I am relieved as the hair mass is gone now. Fortunately, my child has recovered well and is ready to go to school with enthusiasm and cheerfulness,” said the mother of the child.

Statement Of Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, said, “In the perplexing case our team has approached her treatment with an impressively tailored strategy. Rather than viewing this behavior as merely a psychological disorder, Wadia has set a precedent for holistic care in pediatric cases. This comprehensive approach not only enhances the emotional well-being of children but also sets new standards for effective intervention practices in pediatric healthcare."