Mumbai: Doctors recover 65 cocaine capsules worth Rs 8 crore from Tanzanian woman caught by DRI

Officials from the Mumbai Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a Tanzanian national woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 8 crore. On her medical examination, the doctors found 65 capsules concealing cocaine, inside her body, agency officials informed on Tuesday. DRI Mumbai had made record seizures of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances during the pandemic year 2020-21 and drugs valued at Rs 646 crores were seized, which ranged from Heroin, Cocaine to Mephedrone, Ephedrine, Ketamine, etc.

The accused woman has been identified as Kitewana Wardah Ramadhani.

According to the DRI sources, Ramadhani was travelling from Dar-e-Salam, Tanzania to Mumbai via Addis Ababa and was apprehended by the officers of DRI on August 05, based upon intelligence that she was carrying some contraband narcotic substance. Personal search of Ramadhani was carried out which resulted in the recovery of 160 grams of white powder inside a capsule, which when tested with the help of a drug testing kit, indicated the same to be Cocaine.

