Mumbai: Doctors Cure Patient With Coronary Artery Disease Using PTCA At Wockhardt Hospitals

A 40-year-old male patient, Ajay Sawant (Name changed) who presented with complaints of shortness of breath, particularly aggravated while climbing stairs was saved by doctors who's timely decision to conduct percutaneous trans luminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) for removing the blockage.

The patient had history of coronary artery disease involving the left anterior descending artery (LAD) and was also Covid positive in September 2020 and had also received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stress Test and Inducible Ischemia

According to the doctors, they had evaluated the patient following which stress test (Treadmill Test) was performed on April 25, however the test showed a positive result for inducible Ischemia at high workload, prompting further investigation.

“As per the stress test results we advised patient to undergo a CT coronary angio on April 26 which revealed a significant 90 per cent stenosis in the ostioproximal part of the LAD. Based on the diagnosis of single-vessel coronary artery disease involving the LAD we asked the patient to get admitted for further treatment,” said a doctor.

Coronary Angiography and Treatment

On the same day of admission, a coronary angiography was performed to visualize the extent of coronary artery disease. The angiography confirmed the presence of significant stenosis in the LAD. However the patient was shifted to general ward after his condition improved.

“The patient's post-procedure recovery in the wards was uneventful, with no major complications reported. His shortness of breath resolved, and he showed clinical improvement. Subsequently, the patient was discharged from the hospitals, presumably with appropriate post-discharge medications and lifestyle recommendations,” said a senior doctor.

Expert Perspective

Dr Parin Sangoi, Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt hospital, Mumbai Central said this case was challenging but they manageed it in a relatively young patient. The positive stress test coupled with the significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery posed a clinical conundrum. However, with timely and meticulous intervention through PTCA, we achieved a successful outcome, and the patient's recovery was gratifying.

“The patient's history of COVID-19 infection and vaccination added an extra layer of consideration in the treatment plan. This case reinforces the significance of personalized and evidence-based approaches in tackling cardiovascular challenges and inspires us to continually strive for excellence in patient care,” said Dr Sangoi.

Exploring Connections and Insights

The patient's history of COVID-19 infection and vaccination might have played a role in the overall clinical presentation and treatment course. Further studies could be warranted to explore any potential connections between COVID-19 infection, subsequent vaccination, and cardiovascular disease.

This case highlights the management of coronary artery disease in a relatively young male patient presenting with atypical symptoms of shortness of breath. The diagnostic workup, including stress testing and coronary angiography, helped identify the presence and severity of coronary artery disease involving the LAD. Timely intervention through PTCA significantly improved the patient's condition, allowing for a successful recovery.