Mumbai: Doctor wanting to recharge OTT loses Rs 1.80L in phishing fraud

In a recent cyber-crime case registered by the police, it has been revealed that cyber fraudsters are keeping the track of the recharge dates of OTT platforms of the users. They are sending them phishing links over email that induce them to register their bank details and siphon money from their bank account. A doctor from Wadala who wanted to do recharge of an OTT ended up losing Rs 1.80 lakh to the said fraud.

According to the Wadala TT police, the complainant is a resident of Wadala. "As per the complainant, the recharge period of her OTT platform had expired. On Wednesday morning, the victim received an email from an unknown email address. The said email looked like a reminder to get the OTT recharged and also contained a link. The email stated to click the link to get the recharge done. The victim then opened the link that asked her to fill in her bank details," said a police officer.

"After having filled in all her bank details in the link provided in the email, the victim had received an OTP on her phone and as soon as the victim shared the OTP on the link, Rs 1.80 lakh got debited from her bank account within seconds. The victim then immediately contacted the bank and informed them to block her bank card. She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter," the police officer added.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

"It appears that cyber fraudsters are getting information of the OTT users and are keeping track of their recharge cycle and thereby send them emails informing them about recharging their OTTs and later dupe them through phishing links. Citizens should only rely on the emails and alerts sent by the original source and not from any unknown emails or links. The best way to avoid fraud is to go directly on the OTT application and get the recharge done," the officer said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:46 PM IST