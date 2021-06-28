Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 10.22 lakh

A 64-year-old doctor from Dadar became a victim of cyber crime when a cyber fraudster posing as a representative of a mobile service provider duped him of Rs 10.22 lakh. The fraudster claimed that due to delay in submitting documents his card would be blocked and made the victim download a third party application. The fraudster then took control of the doctor's phone and accessed his account and made the transactions.
According to the police, on Friday the doctor received a message from an unknown number stating his number would be blocked due to non submission of documents and asked the doctor to contact the number.
When contacted, the person claimed that he was calling from the office of the mobile service provider at BKC, and asked the doctor to fill a form and to download a teamviewer application.
Believing the fraudster to be genuine, the doctor followed the instruction, and filled his banking details in the form and also downloaded the application. Sometime later his bank contacted him and asked him whether he was doing any transaction. Suspecting something was wrong the doctor went to the bank office only to realise that he had been duped to the tune of ₹ 10.22 lakh. The doctor then closed his account and approached the police.
The Shivaji Park police registered an offence of cheating along with Information Technology act sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)