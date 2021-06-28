Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 10.22 lakh

A 64-year-old doctor from Dadar became a victim of cyber crime when a cyber fraudster posing as a representative of a mobile service provider duped him of Rs 10.22 lakh. The fraudster claimed that due to delay in submitting documents his card would be blocked and made the victim download a third party application. The fraudster then took control of the doctor's phone and accessed his account and made the transactions.

According to the police, on Friday the doctor received a message from an unknown number stating his number would be blocked due to non submission of documents and asked the doctor to contact the number.

When contacted, the person claimed that he was calling from the office of the mobile service provider at BKC, and asked the doctor to fill a form and to download a teamviewer application.