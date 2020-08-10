Mumbai: Doc who called coronavirus 'Chinese fad' dies of multiple organ failure

Doctor Anil Patil who had called coronavirus 'a Chinese fad meant to sell vaccines' and had claimed that it 'will not survive in the Indian summer', died on Saturday night of multiple organ failure, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"He died because of high diabetes and related complications at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu,” the doctor's spokesperson said.

Patil ran a clinic called Vedicure Wellness Clinic & Hospital in Dadar. Reportedly, he called himself an Ayurvedic doctor even when he had an MBBS degree.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In March, Patil had claimed that the fear over novel coronavirus is unwarranted and that the virus will not survive in Indian summer.

He had also claimed that the virus is a "Chinese fad" which is aimed at creating business opportunity for factories that manufacture masks.

He had also claimed that the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had appeared in China in 2002, had no effect on Indians.

His videos in which he made these claims had also gone viral on social media.

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) had issued Patil a notice and had sought an explanation of whether he had any study to substantiate his claims.