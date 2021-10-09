Mumbai: Doc loses ₹50k while ordering Covid-19 medicine

A 57-year-old doctor from a multi-speciality hospital in Charni Road was duped of ₹50,000 while ordering a Covid-19 drug. The doctor had been asked to order Actemra injections. However, the number she was provided was that of the fraudster who duped her on the pretext of advance payment. The VP Road police have registered an offence and launched an investigation.

According to the police, a few days ago the doctor had been asked to order Actemra injections after its stock got over. She was also given the number of a Pune-based firm to place an order. When contacted, a person named Abhishek Sharma claimed that he was a representative of the pharmaceutical firm. When the doctor ordered 13 injections, Sharma asked her to pay the entire amount of ₹1.80 lakh

When she said the amount will be paid on delivery, Sharma declined and asked for advance payment. The doctor initially paid ₹10,000 and later sent ₹40,000, while Sharma continued to ask for further payments. Sharma also sent her a copy of the invoices on her WhatsApp to convince her.

However, the hospital did not receive any medicines for the next couple of days. The hospital then approached the firm, which said it did not receive any order, nor did it receive any advance payment and asked the doctor to approach the police.

"We have registered an offence of cheating along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) and investigation is underway, '' said an officer from V P Road police station.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:42 AM IST