Mumbai: Do not install unknown SMS forwarding apps, say Cyber cops

In the wake of the increasing number of cyber frauds, the Maharashtra cyber department, on Tuesday, issued an advisory to residents on SMS forwarding applications. The officials said that the messages and notifications are synchronized between multiple devices. Once installed, the SMS and notifications received on the victim’s phone can be accessed by the cyber fraudster.

Explaining the modus operandi, the advisory states, “The accused will ask you to download an SMS forwarding application. Once installed, the application will automatically forward any SMS or notification received on your phone.”

“The OTPs generated on your phone is then accessible to the accused. The accused then uses this to debit money from your account,” the advisory further states.

Speaking about the precautionary steps, the advisory states, “Never install any remote access application or SMS forwarding applications on the instructions of an unknown caller. Never click on any unknown links sent by SMS. Before engaging in a conversation with an unknown caller, verify the caller’s identity.”

“Remote access applications and SMS forwarding applications can cause a lot of monetary damage if installed on the phone. This gives easy and direct access of OTPs and notifications to the accused who then misuse the bank account information of the victim to wipe out their money. One should be very careful and avoid clicking on any suspicious links. They should not entertain any suspicious calls. Always visit the bank or refer the contact details on the bank’s website for any query,” said a cyber police official.