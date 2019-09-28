Mumbai: Diwali bonus only for some BEST staffers

Mumbai: Only those BEST union workers, who have signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the BEST administration, will get a Diwali bonus.

So, only 12,000 workers out of the 35,000-strong workforce will get a bonus of Rs 9,100 plus increment, said committee member Suhas Samant, while speaking to media.

BEST General Manager Surendrakumar Bagde said in the BEST Committee meeting on Friday that the bonus and increment – as per the Seventh Pay commission -- will be paid from October to those 12,000 workers who have signed the MoU.

The BEST workers’ union and other trade bodies are not in favour of the MoU and decided against signing it. Therefore, there are less chances of workers getting a bonus this time, too.

Even last year the Diwali bonus was announced but not given to employees. The BEST committee members, during the meeting, questioned how the administration was going to arrange the bonus money.

Also, this gave rise to a query as to how many employees would benefit from implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Addressing all these issues, the BEST workers union and other like-minded trade bodies have said this MoU is against the interest of workers and called for an indefinite strike from October 9.