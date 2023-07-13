Mumbai Division's TTE Secures Bronze Medal in 10000-Meter Race at Asian Championship 2023 | FPJ

Mumbai: Abhishek Pal, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) from the Mumbai division, has clinched the bronze medal in the 10000-meter race at the Asian Championship 2023 held in Bangkok. Pal showcased exceptional speed, determination, and endurance, finishing the race with a commendable timing of 29 minutes, 33.26 seconds.

In addition to his outstanding performance at the Asian Championship, Abhishek Pal holds the prestigious title of National Record Holder in the 10-km Road run. His exceptional ability to tackle long distances and conquer challenges has brought him immense recognition within the Indian athletics community.

Unwavering dedication, relentless training, and a burning passion for the sport

"Abhishek Pal's triumph in Bangkok is yet another milestone in his already illustrious career. He has repeatedly dominated the 5000-meter and 10000-meter events at the Senior National Championships, solidifying his position as one of India's most accomplished long-distance runners. His impressive track record has earned him the respect and admiration of both fans and fellow athletes," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

"Pal's journey to success has been fueled by his unwavering dedication, relentless training, and a burning passion for the sport. Despite his demanding job as a TTE, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of his physical and mental capabilities, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country," he added.

Read Also Shubhangee Shelke won Gold medal in International Natural Body Building championship in South Korea