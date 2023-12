Mumbai Division Achieves 12% Surge in Freight Loading, Hits 2.06 Million Tonnes In November 2023 | PTI/Representational Image

The division registered a remarkable freight loading of 2.06 million tonnes for November 2023, compared to 1.84 million tonnes in November 2022, marking a notable increase of 12%.

15 million tonnes surpassed in current financial year

It has surpassed 15 million tonnes of originating loading in the current financial year, which is 1.97 million tonnes higher and 15% more than the 13.03 million tonnes of freight loading from April to November 2022.

Mumbai Division also loaded 1518 wagons per day in November 2023, compared to 1360 wagons per day in November 2022, representing an increase of 11.61% over the previous year.

Mumbai Division has been consistently putting in great efforts to better its performance and has been striving to better its own achievements.