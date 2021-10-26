Mumbai: Districts asked for data on unvaccinated students

The Maharashtra health department has directed all districts to submit the number of unvaccinated school or college-going students. This comes after state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced a special Covid-19 vaccination drive for eligible students in the 18 to 25 age group, to facilitate physical attendance in classes.

Educational institutions have been asked to submit the data to district health officers. Tope said this data will help the state know how many doses are required to vaccinate all students. “We have enough doses that can be utilised in vaccinating students along with the adults,” he said.

Nagpur district health officer Dr Deepak Shelokar said they have received data from 34 colleges in Nagpur district, with more awaited from rural areas. He said, “So far 80 per cent of the adult population has taken its first dose, while 20 per cent are fully vaccinated. We are expecting data by Tuesday evening, which will be submitted to the health department by Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, state minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant launched ‘Mission Youth Health’ vaccination campaign at NMK College on Monday. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the vaccination drive has started at some of the colleges in Mumbai, but they are still to decide how it should be taken forward. “We have come up with several plans that include a separate slot for college students or a dedicated day like for women, teachers and for second dose,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:20 AM IST