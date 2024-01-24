Mumbai: District Coordination Committee Directs Police To Take Action Against Tobacco Advertising

Mumbai: District Coordination Committee Directs Police To Take Stringent Measures Against Tobacco Advertising | Representational Image

In a bid to protect the general populace from harmful effects of tobacco use, the District Coordination Committee (DCC) has directed the police department to take action against those found advertising cigarette and tobacco products. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Second meeting of DCC

The second meeting of the DCC for the NTCP was held on Friday during which, Dr Prashant Wadikar, assistant director of health services; Dr Varsha Doifode, additional district civil surgeon; Dr Jayshree Saraswat, programme manager for district NTCP; psychologist Hanuman Hade; and officials from the police department, health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), education department, district administration, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were present.

A senior health official from the state health department emphasised that multiple efforts and initiatives have been undertaken to combat tobacco advertising, advocating for stringent actions against offenders. The meeting also included a review of the effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

Rampant rise in cigarette and tobacco advertisements

"There has been a rampant rise in cigarette and tobacco advertisements in the districts, prompting the police department to implement Section 5 of the COTPA 2003. This section prohibits the advertisement of such products. Moreover, we have been asked to take action against people involved in both direct and indirect violations of these norms. FDA officials have also been instructed to act in accordance with Section 5 of the Act," he said.

Meanwhile, the education department has also been roped in, instructing them to create awareness about tobacco consumption and its side effects on health. They have been asked to work on making schools across the district tobacco-free. An official said, "School management should ensure that no tobacco products are sold inside the premises or within 100 yards of the premises. Action should be taken against the violators with the help of local law enforcement authorities and the community, including parents, should make efforts to stop such sales."

"The representatives of NGOs working towards effective implementation of the NTCP have been asked to create public awareness about the adverse health effects of tobacco and tobacco product consumption," said the officials.