Mumbai: Dispossessing women at night hours a serious offence, observes court; denies bail to accused

Observing that dispossessing a woman and her daughter at night hours is a serious offence, a sessions court at Dindoshi has denied the relief of anticipatory bail to two women accused along with two others of removing a woman and her daughter - their tenants from their home in the late evening hours along with their belongings.

The court said that the allegation of forcibly taking the articles of the informant is definitely a serious charge. Additional Sessions Judge Shrikant Y. Bhosale noted that they have produced some of the stolen articles before the police, but some articles still remain to be recovered.

The court also noted that in the First Information Report, there is a reference to four persons, of which two are the present applicants.

The advocate for the accused persons - Rukhsar Ansari and Mumtaj Shaikh, had told the court while arguing for their bail that they had given the women the premises on rent on humanitarian grounds and claimed that they had vacated the premises on their own since the three months stay as per agreement had come to an end.

To support their claim, they had also produced a copy of the rental agreement.

The prosecution had opposed relief to them and told the court that the informant was in possession of the property and at midnight, she and her daughter were forcibly removed from it along with their household belongings, which some of the accused took away.

It said that some of the articles have been produced before the police during the probe by the accused and said that this shows their involvement in the offence and the truthfulness of the complaint.