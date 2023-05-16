Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in smuggling case

Representative Image

A special court has recently acquitted a 40-year-old woman from Hyderabad who was arrested in 2018 for attempting to smuggle 2.9 kg of Charas to Qatar by air. The court observed several discrepancies in the documents presented by the prosecution, which raised doubts about the authenticity of their case. Additionally, three men who were alleged to be her drug suppliers were also acquitted.

The prosecution relied heavily on statements obtained during the interrogation of the accused individuals to charge the three men in question. However, some of these individuals were already in custody for other drug-related cases at the time. The special court cited a 2020 ruling by the apex court and acquitted the three men, stating that the recorded statements of the accused hold no evidentiary value, and there must be independent evidence of a conspiracy, which the prosecution failed to provide.

According to the National Control Bureau (NCB), Shabana Begum, the accused woman, was purportedly carrying Charas concealed in a false bottom of a trolley bag. The NCB claimed that the drug, wrapped in carbon paper and a polythene bag, was discovered during security screening at the airport. However, the court found that the prosecution failed to prove the seizure of the contraband. It pointed out a discrepancy in the police document relating to the drug seizure procedure and the sample envelope presented in court during the trial. The court noted that an independent witness, present during the seizure, testified that a label was pasted on the sample envelope, whereas no label was present on the envelope produced during the trial. The special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, VV Patil, considered this a "serious discrepancy" that casts doubt on the prosecution's case, which cannot be overlooked.

Furthermore, the court highlighted that the prosecution did not provide CCTV footage of the bag checkpoint at the airport, despite its availability. This footage could have served as crucial evidence in the case.