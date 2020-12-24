Mumbai: Setback for Kangana at Dindoshi court - All you need to know about BMC demolition notice for her Khar apartment

A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic body's 2018 notice for demolition of "unauthorised constructions" at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday.

Judge LS Chavan on Tuesday dismissed the "notice of motion" filed by the actor.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in 2018 issued a notice to the actor for demolishing "unauthorised constructions" at her residential apartment in Khar.

The Dindoshi civil court court had ordered status quo after challenged the demolition notice in January 2019. She had also requested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment.

Court verdict on BMC notice to Kangana

Judge Chavan, after hearing both the sides, dismissed the notice of motion filed by the actor, but gave her six weeks time to approach the Bombay High Court against the verdict.

The city Court, however extended the ad-interim protection granted to the actor against any possible coercive action by BMC officials against her house for six more weeks. This was upon her request as she seeks to challenge the dismissal order in the Bombay High Court.

What is Kangana's Khar 'unauthorised constructions' case?

Kangana purchased three flats for Rs 14 crore in the building named Orchid Breeze, located at the junction of 16th and 18th road in Khar, in 2013.

Other celebs such as Parineeti Chopra, Genelia D’souza, Tajdar Amrohi, among others, own flats in the same building.