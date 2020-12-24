Mumbai: Setback for Kangana at Dindoshi court - All you need to know about BMC demolition notice for her Khar apartment

A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic body's 2018 notice for demolition of "unauthorised constructions" at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday.
Judge LS Chavan on Tuesday dismissed the "notice of motion" filed by the actor.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in 2018 issued a notice to the actor for demolishing "unauthorised constructions" at her residential apartment in Khar.
The Dindoshi civil court court had ordered status quo after challenged the demolition notice in January 2019. She had also requested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment.
Court verdict on BMC notice to Kangana
Judge Chavan, after hearing both the sides, dismissed the notice of motion filed by the actor, but gave her six weeks time to approach the Bombay High Court against the verdict.
The city Court, however extended the ad-interim protection granted to the actor against any possible coercive action by BMC officials against her house for six more weeks. This was upon her request as she seeks to challenge the dismissal order in the Bombay High Court.
What is Kangana's Khar 'unauthorised constructions' case?
Kangana purchased three flats for Rs 14 crore in the building named Orchid Breeze, located at the junction of 16th and 18th road in Khar, in 2013.
Other celebs such as Parineeti Chopra, Genelia D’souza, Tajdar Amrohi, among others, own flats in the same building.
Kangana was issued a demolition notice by the BMC in 2018 under MRTP Act. Ranaut had challenged the demolition notice in the Dindoshi civil court in January 2019.
She had also requested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment.
The court had then ordered status quo till the hearing of Ranaut's petition.
Different from Pali Hill bungalow case
On September 9, the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut's bungalow in the Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra calling them "unauthorised".
Last month, the high court, in its order on Ranaut' petition challenging the BMC's action, had said it was a "mala fide act" done to cause substantial loss to the actress.
In her petition, Ranaut had claimed that the BMC had acted out of malice following her tweets against the Mumbai police that had irked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.
The BMC had denied the allegations and said that the actor had carried out illegal work at the bungalow and its officials had therefore, acted in accordance with the law in carrying out the demolition work.
The court granted Ranaut permission to make the bungalow habitable in accordance with the sanctioned plan and with prior approvals of the civic body.
Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC.
On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing private firm m/s Shetgiri as the valuer to assess the damages caused in order to calculate the compensation amount due to Ranaut.
Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated by BMC. The court had in an interim order on September 9 stayed the demolition work.
