Mumbai: Dilip Walse-Patil meets CM on naxal issues to be flagged off at meeting called by the Centre on Sept 26

Ahead of the meeting convened by the Centre on September 26 to discuss terrorism and naxalism, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, and discussed the issues that can be raised. “Security forces are on alert after the arrest of six terrorists in the national capital. The Union Home Ministry has initiated a dialogue with states on security issues. The CM will leave for Delhi on September 26 to attend a meeting of naxal-affected states by the Union Home Ministry. He also held a meeting with Walse-Patil and senior police officers on Monday and today to take stock of the situation and the representation to be made to the Centre,” said a senior officer from the home department.

He further said that the CM reviewed the current status of naxal activities, especially in Gadchiroli district, and the development work in such areas. He added that the government will seek additional funds, state-of-the-art gadgets and improvement in input sharing during the upcoming meeting. "The Delhi meeting will discuss ways to address the issues that have plagued the states due to naxal activities," said Walse-Patil. “We will try to find a way out by discussing the issues of the state,” he noted.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:39 PM IST