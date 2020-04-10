Mumbai: Differently-abled workers request BMC to grant leave

Mumbai: The physically challenged workers of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have written a letter to the civic body chief Praveen Pardeshi and to the state government demanding leave, as they fear contracting CoVID-19 and are finding it difficult to travel due to the lockdown. In the letter, they have requested that they be discharged as per the orders of the central government.Differently-abled workers request BMC to grant leave
Vikas NagMumbaiThe physically challenged workers of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have written a letter to the civic body chief Praveen Pardeshi and to the state government demanding leave, as they fear contracting CoVID-19 and are finding it difficult to travel due to the lockdown. In the letter, they have requested that they be discharged as per the orders of the central government.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the risk of getting infected with coronavirus is high for the disabled, as they face a lot of difficulties in maintaining cleanliness and commuting, amongst others. Some may also have to use their sense of touch to identify objects. In view of this, the center has already instructed all the states that they can grant leave to the disabled. However, no relief has been given by the civic body in this aspect so far. According to Municipal Mazdoor Union in Mumbai, 1,200 to 1,300 differently-abled workers are working in the civic body. There are people from class one to class four working in BMC offices and hospitals.
A disabled doctor working at BMC, who does not wish to be named, said, "I stay outside Mumbai and I need to change three buses to reach office. I have no option but to touch things for support and to identify directions. In this context, when an attempt was made to talk to BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, there was no response from him or his officials."
A disabled doctor working at BMC's chief hospital said that, in this regard, he has also mailed a letter to higher authorities, including the disability commissioner. It is written in the letter that many differently-abled workers travel using crutches and wheelchairs. They are not able to clean themselves frequently and they have a higher risk of infection. Many differently-abled workers are not able to see properly. They would face a lot of trouble while traveling. Therefore, the disabled should be exempted from work.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the risk of getting infected with coronavirus is high for the disabled, as they face a lot of difficulties in maintaining cleanliness and commuting, amongst others. Some may also have to use their sense of touch to identify objects. In view of this, the center has already instructed all the states that they can grant leave to the disabled. However, no relief has been given by the civic body in this aspect so far.