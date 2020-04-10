Mumbai: Differently-abled workers request BMC to grant leave

Mumbai: The physically challenged workers of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have written a letter to the civic body chief Praveen Pardeshi and to the state government demanding leave, as they fear contracting CoVID-19 and are finding it difficult to travel due to the lockdown. In the letter, they have requested that they be discharged as per the orders of the central government.Differently-abled workers request BMC to grant leave

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the risk of getting infected with coronavirus is high for the disabled, as they face a lot of difficulties in maintaining cleanliness and commuting, amongst others. Some may also have to use their sense of touch to identify objects. In view of this, the center has already instructed all the states that they can grant leave to the disabled. However, no relief has been given by the civic body in this aspect so far. According to Municipal Mazdoor Union in Mumbai, 1,200 to 1,300 differently-abled workers are working in the civic body. There are people from class one to class four working in BMC offices and hospitals.