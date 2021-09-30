Mumbai: Diesel generating set users urged to shift to renewable energy in five years

ALSO READ Virescent Infrastructure sets up renewal energy InvIT, raises Rs 460 cr

The union Power Ministry, in a bid to promote renewable energy, issued an amendment to the Draft Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Amendment Rules, 2021. This mandates consumers using diesel generating (DG) sets to endeavour to shift to a cleaner technology, such as renewable energy with battery storage, in five years from the date of the publication of the amendment or as per the timelines given by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission based on the reliability of supply from the distribution company in that city.

In view of the rise in pollution levels, particularly in cities, the distribution licensee shall ensure 24x7 uninterrupted power supply, so that there is no requirement to run DG sets. Accordingly, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission shall give the trajectory of System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) for the cities, said the ministry.

“The State Electricity Regulatory Commission may consider a separate reliability charge for the distribution company if they require funds to invest in infrastructure. It shall also make a provision of penalty in case the standards laid down are not met by the distribution company,” noted the ministry, which has sought comments by October 21.

The process of giving temporary connections to the consumers for construction activities or any temporary usage shall be simplified by the distribution licensee and given on an urgent basis and not later than 48 hours. This will avoid any use of DG sets for temporary activities in the area of the distribution licensee. The temporary connection shall be through a prepayment meter only.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:27 PM IST