Mumbai: DHFL directors sent to three-day custodial remand | File Photo

DHFL directors Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan who were arrested in connection with the Rs 36,615 crore loan fraud case were on Wednesday remanded to three-day CBI remand.

They were produced before a court in New Delhi. The CBI will record their statements and will confront them with a number of documents.

A CBI source said that one Vipin Kumar Shukla, DGM and branch head of Union Bank of India (Nariman Point, Mumbai), lodged an FIR in this connection.

It was alleged in the complaint that DHFL, its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Sudhakar Shetty and other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India. An official said that it was found that the promoters had allegedly diverted the funds and made investments in various entities.