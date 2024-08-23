 Mumbai: Dharmadhikari Panel Report On Sexual Assault Prevention Falls Into Obscurity Amid Implementation Gaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dharmadhikari Panel Report On Sexual Assault Prevention Falls Into Obscurity Amid Implementation Gaps

Mumbai: Dharmadhikari Panel Report On Sexual Assault Prevention Falls Into Obscurity Amid Implementation Gaps

The committee had submitted as many as five reports recommending various measures that included a grievance redressal cell in all the schools across the state. It has also recommended similar committees in all the colleges and industrial establishments.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari |

Mumbai: A saying goes in the corridors of Mantralaya that the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. The same happened with the much-discussed reports submitted by a committee led by retired high court justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari on protecting women and children against sexual assaults.

The committee had submitted as many as five reports recommending various measures that included a grievance redressal cell in all the schools across the state. It has also recommended similar committees in all the colleges and industrial establishments.

Besides issuing orders for setting up the committees, the state home department led by the then-home minister RR Patil took periodic reviews of its implementation. Even the Bombay High Court in 2014 observed that the state government must ensure that the recommendations were implemented in letter and spirit. The state advocate general was summoned by the HC bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka.

The Dharmadhikari committee comprising as many as 19 members included the chairman of the state women commission, four women legislators, secretaries of the home, law and judiciary, information technology department, special IG state police, representatives of the NGOs and social activists working for the cause of women and children.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas

The committee had recommended measures to deal with the cases of sexual abuse by the police and amendments to the existing laws. According to a senior retired officer who closely monitored the working of the committee, the periodic review by the state government would certainly have ensured a check on the educational institutions and the state police.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And...
article-image

Not just the schools and colleges even the state women and child development department and the state transport department were also asked to take measures to prevent instances of sexual abuse against women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dharmadhikari Panel Report On Sexual Assault Prevention Falls Into Obscurity Amid...

Mumbai: Dharmadhikari Panel Report On Sexual Assault Prevention Falls Into Obscurity Amid...

Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti...

Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti...

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO...

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO...

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...

Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over...