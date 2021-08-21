Mumbai: Dharavi reports one new COVID-19 case, total stands at 10 in area

Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday reported single Covid-19 case taking the total number of active cases to 10. On August 21, Dharavi had not reported a single case. It was the fifth day in a fortnight that the slum-dominated area has not reported any fresh infection cases.

This month, no cases were detected in the area on August 3, 8, 11 and 12.

Dharavi had become a hotspot for coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year, and had reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Spread over 2.5 sq km area with a population of around 6.5 lakh, Dharavi houses a mix of shanties and micro-industrial units.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 322 new COVID-19 cases on August 20, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,40,612.

Maharashtra: One new COVID positive case has been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today; active cases in the area stand at 10, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/zG1CYiZuJg — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

223 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,19,381. Now, there are 2853 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,941 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 56,566 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 88,55,005 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 2052 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

