Maha govt sets up committee for Dharavi project

Mumbai: The fate of the long-stalled Dharavi redevelopment project, an ambitious project to redevelop Asia’s largest slum, will be decided soon.
A high-powered committee of secretaries will submit its report in the next eight days, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday, while unveiling a larger policy blueprint to revive the housing sector.
“We are keen to take up Dharavi’s redevelopment. No project is being stalled by our government. The high powered committee will be submitting its report in the next eight days, and thereafter, a decision will be taken,” said Awhad.
Despite receiving bids from two companies – the Dubai-based infrastructure company Seclink and the Adani Group – for the mega slum redevelopment project, the state government had not awarded a contract.
A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was on the cards between the Maharashtra government, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Authority (DRPA) and Seclink, after the Dubai-based company turned out to be the top contender. However, as 45 acres of Railway land was later included in the plan, the agreement failed to materialise.
The state government has demarcated 240 hectares, as Dharavi notified area, for the redevelopment project. If executed, it will provide 60,000 families living in these slums with pucca homes.
To make the project successful, the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had merged all 12 sub-clusters into a single one, offering floor space index (FSI) of four to developers to take up the project.
To make the project viable, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) was planned, wherein the state government would hold 20% equity in the project.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)