Maha govt sets up committee for Dharavi project

Mumbai: The fate of the long-stalled Dharavi redevelopment project, an ambitious project to redevelop Asia’s largest slum, will be decided soon.

A high-powered committee of secretaries will submit its report in the next eight days, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday, while unveiling a larger policy blueprint to revive the housing sector.

“We are keen to take up Dharavi’s redevelopment. No project is being stalled by our government. The high powered committee will be submitting its report in the next eight days, and thereafter, a decision will be taken,” said Awhad.