Mumbai: Dharam Veer Meena Takes Over As General Manager Of Central Railway From September 1

Dharam Veer Meena |

Dharam Veer Meena has assumed the role of General Manager of Central Railway on 01st September 2024. He is an officer of the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) from the 1988 Exam Batch. Before taking over as General Manager, Central Railway, he was serving as Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, Central Railway. He succeeds Ram Karan Yadav, who has superannuated on 31st August, 2024.

Dharam Veer Meena completed his B.E. in Electronics & Communication from M.B.M. Engineering College, Jodhpur, in 1988 and also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. He joined the Railways in March, 1990.

He has served in multiple roles both in the field and at headquarters on South Eastern Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway, and Central Railway. Hallmarks of his tenures have been completion of Signalling Projects and Signalling Works associated with Multitracking Projects, Safety Works in record time.

He started his career in South Eastern Railway in challenging roles as Assistant Signal & Telecom Engineer, Shahdol from 1992 and proceeded to work as Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Bilaspur and Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Khurda Road till 1998.

After which he proceeded to Western Railway where he worked in various capacities to improve overall reliability of systems, Signalling Installations, Signalling Works Associated with record Multitracking Projects (including Viramgam Junction-Samakhiali Junction and Surendranagar-Rajkot, Doubling cum Gauge conversion of Ahmedabad-Mahesana Junction). With his unwavering efforts, more than one installation per Week was commissioned. Mobility, throughput enhancement works by adaptation of innovation methodologies and futuristic technologies were the defining feature of his tenures. He was instrumental in completing the first Embedded Block between Vadnagar and Visnagar of Ahmedabad Division. He also served as a Member of the Indian Railways Signal Engineering Manual (IRSEM) Review Committee in 2020.

As PCSTE of WCR, he successfully installed the KAVACH works over 548 km stretching from Mathura Junction to Nagda Junction including Electronic Interlockings (EI) [Inclusive of Mega Yard of New Katni Junction (NKJ) of 994 routes, Automatic Signalling Works (ABS), Level Crossing (LC) interlocking Works, Elimination of Mechanical Signalling etc] in record time. He also headed ‘KAVACH Working Group’ established as instructed by Minister of Railways, considering his key initiatives in implementing the KAVACH for experience sharing and collaboration for expeditious implementation of KAVACH across Indian Railways.

Just before joining as GM, as Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer (PCSTE) of Central Railway since April,2024, has effected record 88 Signalling and related Installations, including Electronic Interlocking (EI) [inclusive of CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)], Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), Block Proving by Axle Counters (BPAC), Raising of Speed, Multitracking Projects, removal of Operational Constraints, Level Crossing Interlocking and Closure Works, Mobility and throughput enhancement works, achieving significant milestones within 126 days. Under his leadership, Central Railway has become the first Railway to invite Tenders for implementation of KAVACH for the entire Zonal Network.

During his various tenures, he has ensured implementation of passenger amenity works to improve and increase passenger convenience by better information delivery.

He has undergone the Advanced Management Training Program at INSEAD, Singapore and ICLIF, Malaysia, and the Strategic Management Workshop at ISB, Hyderabad.

From 2009 to 2014, as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer on Western Railway, he played key role for using Vigilance as a reformative and constructive tool to enhance integrity, transparency and productivity of the organisation and implemented Vigilance System Software (VSS). In appreciation for these efforts, he was awarded Hon’ble Minister of Railways Award in 2013.

These contributions are part of a broader strategy to position Indian Railways as a global leader in transportation with high safety standards and advanced, indigenously developed technological systems.