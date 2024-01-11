Mumbai: Devotees Gather At Santacruz's Vallabh Darshan Haveli Temple, Celebrate Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa's Birthday

Mumbai: Devotees Gather At Vallabh Darshan Haveli Temple In Santacruz, Celebrate Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa's Birthday | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Hundreds of followers of Shri Vallabhacharya joined religious services at the Vallabh Darshan Haveli temple in Santacruz on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa, son of Pujy Pad Goswami 108 Tilakayat Shree Rakeshji Maharaj, the current hereditary head of Shrinathji temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

As part of the religious services, Markandaya pujan vidhi was performed at the Mumbai temple. Devotees came from other parts of India and abroad. The function was attended by the Chief Administrator and other officials of the Nathdwara shrine, one of the most prominent pilgrimage places for the Vaishnav community.

The Nathdwara temple

The Nathdwara temple was founded 351 years ago when an idol of Krishna was brought to the place from its original site on Govardhan Hill in Braj region. The temple on the hill had been built 551 years but was under threat from religious pillagers. The idol was saved and carried to a village near Udaipur to be placed in a new temple constructed by the local ruler.

At Nathdwara, Krishna is worshipped as a child, and the term for the religious services at the temples is 'Seva' and not 'Puja' said Bharat Vyas, the Chief Administrator of the Nathdwara temple. "Raag (music), Bhog (food as prasad), and Shringar (decoration of the idol) are the main elements of Pushtimarg," said Vyas.

Pushti, Pushtimarg & Vision 2030

Pushti means "by the grace of God' and Pushtimarg is another name for the Vallabhacharya Sampraday, a Vaishnav tradition which believes in Lord Krishna as the Supreme Being. The sect was founded by Shri Vallabhacharya in the 16th century. The current Tilkayat is a descendant of Shri Vallabhacharya.

The temple runs schools, medical clinics, goshalas, and animal dispensaries with funds donated by followers, some of whom among India's most prominent business families. As part of its 'Vision 2030' the shrine is trying to combine technology and tradition to help society, said Vyas.