Mumbai: Devotees Flock To Mumbadevi And Mahalakshmi Temples For Navratri Blessings

Salman Ansari/FPJ |

On Sunday, when Pammi Dwivedi came out of Mumbadevi Temple, she had spent five hours. The Kalyan resident, who has been coming with her family for more than 40 years, was glad that she took the blessings on the first day of the Navratri at Mumbadevi Temple.

"The queue was too long but we are glad that we could take her blessings," said Dwivedi, who had come with her family from Kalyan.

Bracing October heat, many queued up for long hours to seek blessings on the first day of the nine day Navratri festival at Mumbadevi and Mahalakshmi temples. Some like Savita Deshpande even came barefoot while being simultaneously on fast. "I fast during Navratri and have decided that I will come to visit my mother barefoot this time," said the Panvel resident.

Salman Ansari/FPJ

She was not the only one. Lakshmi Andhakar and Nirmala Kandu, who had come from Vashi, were some others. "It is shraddha (belief) that gets us here every year," said Kandu.

While people stood in queues, they also made a point to recite holy texts. Neelam Khanvilkar from Dombivli and her friend Swati Walunj from Thane were such. They stood in a serpentine queue outside Mahalakshmi Temple and preferred to chant mantras. Many even fasted and tried to be at both Mumbadevi and Mahalakhsmi. Some like Kiran Chavan from Bhandup decided to go to Siddhivinayak temple also as people first pray to Ganpati before praying to other Gods. "We wanted to go there first but due to a wrong turn we missed going there first," said Chavan who plans to come with his family again.

Salman Ansari/FPJ

"In our case too, we will visit both Mahalakshmi and Mumbadevi Temples again. For Ashtami Havan we will go to Mahalakshmi and for Navami havan we will come to Mumbadevi," said Rajesh Srivastava and his wife Geeta, who has planned to fast all nine days. "We pray to god on all days but visiting temple on prominent days is a different thing altogether," said Anuj Pandey, another devotee.

