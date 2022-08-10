Mumbai: Developer lodges plaint against sextortionist | Photo: Representative Image

A 26-year-old man associated with a leading real estate company has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he received an Instagram friend request from an unknown woman who indulged in sextortion and threatened him to pay Rs 70,000, else she would make the video viral.

The woman created a fake account to defame him, but he did not fall for the extortion and lodged a complaint with the police. According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Juhu, received a friend request from an unknown woman on Instagram.

Next evening,the womanagaininteracted with him and asked if she could video call him. When the woman made a video call, he saw a woman indulging in obscene activity.

When the woman asked him to indulge in similar acts, he disconnected the call. The woman then sent him an edited video recording of the call and demanded extortion of Rs 70,000 to delete the video and threatened him that she would make it viral if he fails to pay the money.

When the woman did not receive any money, she made a fake Instagram account and posted the video. The man then approached the police and got an offence lodged.

The police have registered a case.