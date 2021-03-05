Mumbai: Developer cheated of Rs 1.1 cr by showing fake docs

In a case of cheating, a man gave a fake death certificate and produced a power of attorney, wherein he siphoned off Rs 1.1 crore from a developer.

The BKC Police booked an unidentified man and are on the lookout for him. Police said that the developer was shown a fake death certificate and property card documents along with a power of attorney in the name of a buyer, following which the con was made.

According to police, the case was filed on February 25, when the complainant realised the con and learnt it was used multiple times in a fraud scam. Considering the large amount, the case was immediately transferred to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The official said that the accused has lured the complainant with an offer in prime location at Bandstand, which was available for Rs 150 crore.

The accused had produced the bogus death certificate and power of attorney to sell the bungalow, following which a transaction of Rs 1.1 crore was made as a token. However, when the transaction was done and no new pressure was made on the deal, the complainant approached police.

Primary probe revealed that the same property was sold four times, latest to the developer, using the same modus operandi. In 2014, one Farooq Motiwala had also falsely claimed that he bought the bungalow from Dondhi’s siblings, after which he was arrested in 2016.