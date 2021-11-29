Mumbai detects 115 new COVID-19 cases, 269 recoveries and 4 deaths on November 29

Mumbai reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on November 29, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,62,713.

269 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,41,769. Now, there are 2059 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,334 as per data released by the city's civic body.







On Monday, 26,307 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 123,96,039 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 2,647 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 19 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 07:09 PM IST