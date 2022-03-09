Mumbai: Detained BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar released

Detained BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar have been released.

They held a protest demanding the resignation of NCP's Nawab Malik from the Maharashtra cabinet.

Senior NCP leader Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is currently in judicial custody.

The BJP has been strongly demanding Malik's resignation. But, the MVA leaders have junked the demand, saying Malik has been wrongfully targeted by alleged misuse of the central agencies by the BJP.

Malik has also termed his arrest as "illegal" and urged the Bombay High Court to set it aside, claiming that it violated his fundamental right to life and liberty.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:34 PM IST