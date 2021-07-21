Mumbai: Despite heavy rains, local trains running on all corridors

Despite heavy rainfall, the trains on both Western and Central lines in Mumbai are running on all corridors without any disruption.
The Central Railway said that local train services are running normally on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Transharbour Line, and the Fourth Corridor. No long-distance trains have been rescheduled as well.
The Western Railway said that despite the heavy rain its suburban services are running normally. “Despite heavy rains suburban services of WR, running normally," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO - Western Railway.
Taking to Twitter, Western Railway said that local train services are running normally on the Mumbai Suburban Line and Harbour Line. One long-distance train, Train No. 04695 Kochuvelli - Amritsar Special, was rescheduled.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai. Intense rain at isolated places is likely in Navi Mumbai and Thane, the IMD further said.
Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai has been put on Yellow alert. With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging.
(With inputs from Agencies)
