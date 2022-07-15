Mumbai: Despite blurred footage, cops trace auto driver who stole from Brazilian girl | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Scanning footage from nearly 40 CCTV cameras in the city, most of which was blurred due to the ongoing rains in the last two days, the Dindoshi police traced and apprehended an autorickshaw driver who had allegedly stolen a Brazilian national's bag, containing her passport and other documents.

According to the Dindoshi police, the victim, Marina Leo (23), is a student of the Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute on the Film City Road in Goregaon.

The police said that Leo reached the campus at around 7.40 p.m. on Monday by autorickshaw. As soon as she got off the vehicle, the driver sped away before she could collect her bag, which she had placed on the seat beside her. The bag contained her passport and visa, as well as her iPad worth Rs 15,000.

After consulting her friends, the victim approached the police on Wednesday and the cops immediately registered an FIR. A team then visited the spot where she had alighted from the autorickshaw and viewed footage of CCTV cameras covering the spot.

“As it had been raining continuously for the last few days, CCTV footage of most of the day was grainy and blurred and hence it was impossible to make out the complete license plate of the autorickshaw. We only got a few numbers from the plate and using these numbers, we tracked the rickshaw all the way from Goregaon to Kurla, through nearly 40 cameras,” said an officer who was part of the investigation.

The officer said that the footage got clearer in some parts which were dry for some time, which helped the police get a complete number plate. Using this, the police obtained the driver’s details from the Regional Transport Office and identified him as Kanhaiyalal Pal (59), a resident of the Saki Naka area.

The police team subsequently visited his residence and searched it, during which time Leo’s bag was found, with all her belongings inside. Pal was arrested and charged with theft under the Indian Penal Code. After completing the necessary formalities, Leo’s belongings were returned to her on Friday.