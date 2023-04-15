Mumbai: Designer wear worth ₹7 lakh goes missing from Juhu store | representative image

Mumbai: Clothes worth Rs7 lakh were stolen from a Juhu-based fashion designer’s store earlier this month. The store is owned by Kayur Sheth and Kumkum Sheth.

The theft came to light when a man visited the shop to pick up his wife’s dress but the staff couldn’t find it and started counting the inventory. The owners then scanned the CCTV footage from their store and found three women stealing dresses when another kept the receptionist engaged in conversation. The footage of these women has now gone viral on social media. The Juhu police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against unknown persons under section 379 (intention of committing theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway.