Mumbai: Deputy CM announces state to home Rs 60,000 crore worth Gem and Jewellery Park soon

Deputy CM announces state to home Rs 60,000 crore worth Gem and Jewellery Park soon |

Mumbai: The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the state will soon house a Rs. 60,000 crore worth Gem and Jewellery Park.

The newly announced Gem and Jewellery Park is going to be constructed on Navi Mumbai's soil. It will be one of the largest parks in the World spreading over an area of more than 80 acres. The first phase constuction will be completed in 25 acres of land.

While sharing the announcement of the Rs 60,000 crore worth Gem and Jewellery Park on his Twitter handle, Devendra Fadnavis said, "𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐬 & 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐚! Estimated investment : ₹60,000 crore Employment Generation : 1,00,000 (skilled + unskilled)"

The park proposed by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) will require an estimated investment of Rs 60,000 crore. This one of its kind manufacturing to retail park will be the largest facility of its kind. The park will generate direct and indirect employment for over 1,00,000 skilled and unskilled workers.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirms that he has directed all concerned departments to expedite the approval process for this most iconic project of this sector.