Mumbai: Depressed woman jumps to death from SoBo highrise

Mumbai: A 36-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for depression, jumped from the 13th floor of a high-rise in South Mumbai on Saturday morning. Police said she was under stress after she went through a divorce proceeding and the sudden death of her parents. Police said the dec­eased (name withheld), was a Mira Road resident.

Recently, her husband had sought divorce and annuled their marriage of over seven years, and which she was living with parents. Tragedy struck again and she lost her parents. Due to these incidents, she was under mental stress and took treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. Due to depression, she was under her cousin and uncle’s care, who had brought her to Orchid Enclave in Nagpada.

Police said on Friday, she had attempted suicide. On Saturday, she managed to elude relatives and jumped at 10.15 am.

She was rushed to the hospital by relatives and locals, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Nagpada police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. Police said that the woman's body was sent to the state-run JJ Hospital for postmortem, after which it was handed over to her family for the last rites.