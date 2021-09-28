Mumbai: Department of registration and stamps invite feedback on draft data management policy

The department of registration and stamps of Government of Maharashtra has called suggestions and objections on its draft data policy. Citizens can send their feedback on the email igrmaharashtra.gov.in till October 5 2021.

Shravan Hardikar Inspector General of Registration and controller of stamps told the FPJ huge data is generated, stored, disbursement of electronically and non-electronically. "We are sitting on huge data besides there is a lot of data pertaining to individual rights, titles and other including transactions that are happening on a day to day basis. Therefore, there is a need to have sanctity to it. Certain protection norms should be there so that people do not remain exposed to the risk of counterfeiting and other things. The law has a provision asking how the data should be managed, preserved, protected. How much data needs to accessed. What should be made public and what should be not. Therefore, we have now drafted this data policy," he stressed.

Interestingly, once the data management policy comes into commission the data governance council will also be set up. This council will have a dedicated team of officials who will manage data, and ensure that the data is safe, secured and not tempered, Hardikar stated.

In fact, department of registration and stamps will be first department of state to have its own data policy, claimed Hardikar. "The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology government of India (MeitY) has issued guidelines to all department to have data management policy. We are following the same," he added.

Interestingly, the said department has a lot of paper documents which are over 100 years old known as 'legacy data.' The official said, "Through digitisation and proper data policy it can be preserved for ages."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:37 PM IST