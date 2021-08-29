Mumbai: Deonar police arrest 2 for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 70,000 from friend's debit card

Mumbai: The Deonar police have arrested two people for taking away the debit card of their friend and withdrawing Rs 70,000 from his account.



The police said the arrested accused were identified as Ashitosh Rajendra Pise, 21, and Umer Firoz Sayed, 20, both residents of Govandi.



The complainant is a college student in his early 20's and does a part time job. In his complaint to police he said on August 12, he received a message around 1:30am that about Rs 20,000 being withdrawn from his account. "The next day he visited the bank to find a total of Rs 70,000 being debited from his account. Around Rs 50,000 was debited from his account on August 6. He then approached police and registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Information Technology Act," said a police officer from Deonar police station.

The police said the complainant doubted his friend Ashitosh and Umer. "Accordingly both of them were detained and questioned over the cash. The debit card was found with Ashitosh. All three are friends and regularly visit each other. On one occasion they took the debit card from his bag and later as per requirement debited the cash. They claim to be purchasing gold and giving some cash to a friend Sunny. We are in search of Sunny," said a police officer from Deonar police station.

S. Agawane, senior police inspector, Deonar police station confirmed about the arrest of the two accused and said, "All of them are friends and used to regularly visit each others places. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till August 31," added Agawane.

