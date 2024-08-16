Mumbai: Delivery Agent Arrested For Theft Of Returned Goods Worth ₹11.5 Lakh

Representational photo

The Malad police have arrested a delivery agent from Bhiwandi for theft of goods valued at Rs11.50 lakh, including mobile phones, mobile accessories, Bluetooth devices, clothes, shoes, beauty products, and artificial jewellery.

The police have seized seven mobile phones from the agent, Rohit Nagpure, 26. He was arrested after a fourmonth long investigation.

Nagpure worked for Bengaluru-based Sonal Industrial Shadowfax Technology Pvt Ltd, a company handling the delivery of online goods, with an office in Malad West and 25 agents on staff, who submit reports every evening.

Occasionally, customers refuse to accept goods for various reasons, or they may not be home at the time of delivery.

In such cases, the parcels are returned to the office. Between April 1 and April 27, several customers incidentally decided not to accept their parcels.

Instead of returning these items to the company’s warehouse, Nagpure removed the items from the boxes or, in case of mobiles phones and accessories, replaced them with old items at the warehouse. When the parcels were inspected, many expensive items were found missing, including 33 mobile phones.

The company approached the police and an FIR was registered against an unidentified agent. During four months of the probe, statements of all agents were recorded and Nagpure was arrested on the basis of technical evidence.