Mumbai: Delicious feast awaits G20 foreign delegates | representative pic

Mumbai: Foreign members who will attend the G-20 seminar in BMC will get a five star feast from the BMC. The BMC has issued tenders for the feast and appealed to caterers and five star hotels to make elaborate arrangements for the mega meal. The civic body will spend around Rs 8 lakh for the purpose.

The foreign members of G-20 will taste typical Maharashtrian food like amras puri, alu vadi, modak, puran poli, misal paav, vada paav, paav bhaji, paani puri and fruit juices. In addition, continental food like pasta, fish, chicken and pork will be served to the delegates.

Representatives of 250 foreign countries attending seminar

For the G-20 meet to be held in the city from May 23-25, 'Disaster risk reduction seminar' is organised on the first day at the disaster control room of BMC headquarters. Representatives of 250 foreign countries will attend the seminar, which will be followed by the feast at the courtyard of BMC.

The G-20 summit began in India in December 2022. Thereafter, an event under G 20 took place in the city in March 2023 for which the city was given a colourful look.

Now, once again the G-20 summit has been organised in the city. Taking note of it, the BMC has repaired roads where representatives of foreign countries will travel. BMC has also illuminated lamp posts, squares, and traffic islands of Mumbai.

