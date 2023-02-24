e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: After surpise meet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises Uddhav Thackeray for 'remarkable' work during Covid

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission decision against the latter's faction.

"We wanted to meet for a long time. There is no need to say why we wanted to meet. Many other senior leaders from across the country are contacting me lately to meet," Uddhav Thackeray said, while addressing media along with Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister, while praising Uddhav Thackeray for remarkable work as CM during the pandemic, said: "I have no hesitation in saying that we from Delhi learnt a lot from Mumbai and Maharashtra."

"There were many good practices initiated by their (Uddhav's) government during pandemic which we followed," Kerjiwal added.

