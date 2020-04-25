Mumbai: Delay in exams and paper assessments to have a domino effect on college admissions

Mumbai: Admissions to the First Year Junior College (FYJC), Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes in Mumbai colleges are in jeopardy due to the lockdown. The lockdown has postponed examinations and halted paper assessment temporarily, which in turn will impact admissions to the new academic year that usually kick starts between June and August.

Currently, thousands of students are waiting to appear for the University of Mumbai (MU) examinations for UG, PG and doctoral (PhD) programmes. Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, who held a video conference with Vice-Chancellors (VC) of all universities of the state on Friday, said, "Students should not worry as Universities are prepared to conduct examinations. Students should wait for further official instructions and not believe in any exam related rumours."

On the other hand, though exams of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 are over the paper assessment process is currently halted. Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, "The assessment process is halted at the moment as teachers cannot commute to colleges or schools to check answer papers during the lockdown. Also, we do not have any system for online assessment."

The threefold delay in exams, paper assessment and admissions has impacted academic plans of many.

Gunjan Bhambara, a Commerce student said, "Generally, we receive our final year results in June and we apply for admissions from July to August. However, now, our exams won't even begin till May 3, 2020."

The entire admission cycle will be affected, claimed Suyash Mehta, a student of Bachelor of Science (BSc). Mehta said, "We should be given relaxation on deadlines and document submission to secure admission for higher education as our exams are already postponed by almost two months."