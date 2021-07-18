Mumbai: Degree colleges await Class 12 results to begin admissions

Following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, degree colleges and universities are focusing on completing admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses by the end of September. Degree colleges said as Class 12 results have not been announced yet, they will try and start the new academic year 2021-22 from the first or second week of October.

According to UGC guidelines pertaining to examinations and academic calendar issued in view of Covid-19 to all universities and colleges that was released on July 16, 2021, admissions to first-year UG courses for the session 2021-22 should be completed no later than September 30. The new academic session must commence on October 1, 2021.

Degree colleges said completion of admission to UG courses will depend on the declaration of Class 12 results. The principal of a Vile Parle College said, "Admission rounds for UG courses are generally completed in one month to two months. If Class 12 results are announced by July-end then we can begin admission rounds in August and complete the process by September."

Shubhra Jagtap, a senior professor said, "If Class 12 results are delayed then the admission process to UG courses will be pushed further causing a delay in the start of the academic year. We are targeting to start the academic year by the second week of October in case there is any delay in declaration of Class 12 results and considering challenges faced by students due to Covid-19."

The UGC has clarified if there is a delay in the declaration of results of qualifying examinations, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021. The UGC said, "The teaching-learning process may continue in online or offline or blended mode."