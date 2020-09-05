Mumbai: Degree college admissions now open till September 10

In an attempt to award more time to students and fill vacant seats in degree colleges, the admission process has been extended by the University of Mumbai (MU) till September 10. Colleges state students have applied for admissions but not secured seats because they are now appearing for competitive tests such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) or Common Entrance Test (CET).

The fourth merit for admissions to Undergraduate (UG) programmes under MU was declared on August 24. Students whose names appeared in the fourth list had to secure admissions till August 28. But now, the MU has given additional time to students till September 10. A senior officer of MU said, "Students can secure seats in individual degree colleges and confirm admissions till September 10."

Degree colleges state students have applied for admissions but not secured seats because they are appearing for competitive tests for professional fields. The principal of a Dadar college said, "Students have applied for admissions under general Bachelor of Science (BSc) or Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc IT) courses but not confirmed their seats. Students may have opted for these courses as a backup plan because there was no clarity regarding JEE, NEET, CET or other entrance exams until recently."

The month-long admission process which began with the first merit list on August 6 leading to a total of four merit lists has still left some degree colleges with vacant seats. Ranjana Singh, a teacher said, "There are few vacant seats under some programmes for certain subject combinations. Students often opt for general courses to be on the safe side in case they do not secure admissions in technical, medical, architecture or other professional fields."