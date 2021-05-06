Mumbai: Defective electric circuit caused Bhandup mall hospital fire

The investigation carried by the fire brigade department into the March 25, fire at Sunrise Hospital at Bhandup's Dreams Mall which killed 11 COVID-19 patients has revealed towards major lapses in the fire fighting system of the mall and irregularities inside the premises. The report has stated that fire originated at shop number 140 on the upper ground of the mall which caused due to defective electric circuit, stated in the report.

In the report the Deputy Chief Fire Officer mentioned that as the fixed fire fighting system of the mall was not in a working condition, the fire spread quickly. The report also pointed towards various irregularities in the mall and also mentioned that the occupants of the premises had made alterations and constructed lofts as well as blocked the light and ventilation of the building at various places.

During investigation it was found that, the malls passages were used for storage of combustible materials. The ventilation provided within the shops were blocked by constructing walls or by fixing wooden ply.

According to the officials, the delay in summoning the fire brigade was also one of the reasons that fire went out of control. As per the officials, the fire was not noticed in the initial stage and reportedly there was delay in intimation to the fire brigade. It was revealed from CCTV footage that fire broke out at about 23.15 hrs & fire brigade control room received a call only at 23.57 hrs.

On March 25 a major fire broken out in Dreams mall and quickly spread to Sunrise hospital a dedicated COVID facility at the third floor of the mall. At the time of the incident there were over 80 COVID patients taking treatement there.

Following the incide the Bhandup police booked six people including promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan which owns the mall along with the officials of Privilege Healthcare Services that managed Sunrise hospital on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting murder (IPC 304), no arrest has been made so far.